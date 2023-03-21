Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Students Intervene in Attempted Kidnapping at Maryland School Bus Stop

By Taylor Ekbatani
Closeup of a School Bus Stop Ahead Sign Against a Blue Sky
Stock photo.

Several students standing at a bus stop in Gaithersburg, Maryland, intervened after a man allegedly grabbed one child and pulled them toward a nearby apartment building.

Jamaal Germany (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police reported via a press release that Jamaal Germany, 30, was arrested for attempted kidnapping on the morning of March 20.

Redland Middle School students were standing at a school bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Dr., around 7 a.m., when Germany allegedly grabbed a child and pulled them toward an apartment building. Several other students standing by the bus stop intervened and the victim, who was not identified, was able to break free.

When the school bus arrived, the students boarded the bus and reported the incident to the driver. Germany was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Bond information was not available at this writing.

