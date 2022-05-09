Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeMultimediaWATCH: STN EXPO Transportation Directors Summit
Multimedia

WATCH: STN EXPO Transportation Directors Summit

By Ruth Newton

Join over 100 directors at school districts and bus companies selected to join dozens of vendor representatives for two days of training, networking and solution-finding at the Transportation Directors Summit at the Peppermill Resort Casino and The Chateau at Incline Village, Lake Tahoe!

Register for STN EXPO and see if you qualify for the TD Summit.

Related: WATCH: Transportation Director Summit (STN EXPO Indy)
Related: TD Summit Attendees Learn Leadership Lessons From the World of Sports
Related: Gallery: STN EXPO Transportation Director Summit held at Lake Tahoe

Previous articleFlorida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries
Next articlePhoenix-Area School District Uses Grant to Extend Student Transportation Services

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
32 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.