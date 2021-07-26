Tuesday, July 27, 2021
NewsPeople

NSTA Formalizes Incoming Executive Committee, Noble to Assume Presidency

By Ryan Gray
Carina Noble takes the president's gavel from John Benish, Jr. Backrow, from left: NSTA's incoming vice president Patrick Dean, president-elect Dan Kobussen, past-president Blake Krapf, and treasurer Brad Krapf.
Carina Noble doesn’t officially take over as president of the National School Transportation Association until Tuesday night’s installation dinner during the Annual Meeting and Convention in Milwaukee, but the senior vice president of communications and external affairs for National Express is ready to roll.

Noble, the second woman selected by NSTA members to represent the association, posed for a photo with outgoing president John Benish, Jr., the president and chief operating officer of Cook-Illinois Corporation in Chicago, and the rest of the incoming executive committee on Monday in a passing of the gavel.

NSTA officially elected Noble to the 2021-2023 term during a board of directors meeting Monday. It also named Dan Kobussen, owner of Kobussen Buses in Wisconsin, as president-elect. Patrick Dean, vice president of business development for Dean Transportation in Michigan, will be NSTA’s next vice president, and Brad Krapf, president of Krapf Bus Group company Advanced Student Transportation, Inc., continues as the association’s treasurer.

