$4.5M in DERA Funds Available for Tribal Government Green School Buses

Friday, April 30, 2021
By Ryan Gray
A school bus traversing a wooden bridge on the Pine Ridge Reservation in North Dakota. Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opened the application period for tribal governments and Alaska Native villages to vie for their share of Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funds to replace older diesel school buses with new, cleaner technologies.

Projects aiming to purchase new, low- or zero-emissions school buses will compete with marine engine replacement on fishing vessels, nonroad engines, electrified parking spaces to reduce truck idling, replacement or upgrade of heavy-duty highway vehicles, and locomotive engine replacements or upgrades.

In addition to the $4.5 million earmarked for tribal governments and Alaska Natives, $500,000 is available to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

On Wednesday EPA said priority will be given to applicants that demonstrate a “significant reduction in diesel emissions” in poor air quality areas. Tribal governments and Alaska Native villages can request up to $800,000 per application. Meanwhile, the territorial governments can request up to $250,000 per application.

The deadline to apply is July 9. More information is available on EPA’s Tribal and Insular Area DERA webpage.

