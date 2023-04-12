NAPT Conference, Trade Show Open for Registration

The 46th Annual National Association for Pupil Transportation Conference and Trade Show, taking place in late October, is now open for registration.

Two keynote speakers are scheduled for the conference. Michele Gay, mother, educator, co-founder and executive director of Safe and Sound Schools, will be presenting on Oct. 29. Her keynote address, “Beyond Tragedy – Response and Recovery in a School-Based Crisis,” tells the story of losing her daughter, Josephine Grace, in 2012 during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Since that time, Gay has reportedly channeled her work as an advocate, working to help improve safety and security in schools and communities across the country.

On Oct. 30, the second keynote presenter Jack Gallagher, a dad, comedian and author of A Different Kind of Cool, takes the stage. Gallagher discusses the hardships of parenting a child with autism but also focuses on what a person can do well and how that can benefit everyone.

Conference session topics include alternative transportation, emergency preparedness and response, leadership, regulatory issues, special needs transportation and the school bus driver shortage.

Additionally, the conference will feature professional development opportunities, interactive sessions, the NAPT awardees, evening events, networking opportunities and a trade show scheduled for Oct. 31. The event, which takes place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 in Columbus, Ohio, is now offering Continuing Education Units (CEU’s), which is new this year. Early registration is available until June 15, with prices increasing thereafter.