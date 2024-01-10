Finalists for 2024 Superintendent of the Year Announced

The School Superintendents Association (AASA) announced the four finalists for its annual National Superintendent of the Year award, presented next month at the National Conference on Education in San Diego, California.

The four finalists are chosen from all state superintendent association winners based on leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

This year’s finalists are Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in St. Paul, Minnesota; Martha Salazar-Zamora of Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, Texas; Kimberly Rizzo Saunders of Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire; and Frederick Williams of Dublin City Schools in Dublin, Georgia.

The award, co-sponsored by AASA, Corebridge Financial (formerly known as AIG Life & Retirement) and First Student will be announced on Feb. 15.

Read the April 2023 magazine edition focused on the relationship of superintendents and transportation

“These four superintendents are transforming the lives of the students they serve in order to build better futures for all of us,” said John Kenning, CEO and president of First Student in a statement. “As a partner to school districts across North America, providing unmatched care and the safest ride to school, First Student is proud to join AASA in celebrating the impressive contributions our National Superintendent of the Year finalists are making to bolster public education in their communities. First Student is pleased to join AASA as we salute these outstanding educators.”

This is the 37th year of the award. The winning superintendent will receive a $10,000 college scholarship in their name to be awarded to a student who attends the same high school from which the superintendent graduated or within the school district the superintendent now serves.

