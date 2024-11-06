‘Rising Star’ Dedicated to Providing Best Transportation for Students With Special Needs

“Everything we do here impacts the life of a child” is Joshua Wilson daily mantra.

“I personally had my life turned around because of the intervention of my childhood bus driver (shoutout to Ted Bair), so I know how much a good driver can matter,” added Wilson, one of this month’s Rising Stars who is featured in the November edition of School Transportation News magazine. “Conversely, when drivers do a bad job, setting up adversarial situations, berating students, or getting emotionally drawn into saying or doing things that are harmful, it can be very damaging to students’ ability to be successful in the classroom.”

Wilson started his career in pupil transportation as a special needs school bus driver for Teton County School District in Wyoming in September 2008. He served in this role for nine years before moving to Colorado to become a CDL examiner for Durango School District and the surrounding districts, as well as any CDL applicant in southwest Colorado including: Budweiser, Coca Cola, whitewater companies, logging trucks, and lumber delivery companies. Four and a half years ago he and his family moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he became the transportation supervisor for Vail School District — marking 16 years in pupil transportation.

Each year, School Transportation News chooses 10 Rising Stars based on nominations submitted by school districts and companies around the industry. These individuals have shown exemplary commitment and dedication in the student transportation industry and continue to demonstrate innovation in their roles. This year’s Rising Stars are featured in the November magazine issue.

In September, Wilson accepted a job offer from Specialized Education Services, Inc., as the national director of student transportation. Specialized Education Services operates over 95 schools and in 90 district classrooms across the U.S., with a focus on students who need academic, emotional, social and behavior support. Not all schools operating transportation, but Wilson will oversee the ones that do. He is responsible for the transportation of all alternative vehicles, from vans to minibuses. He also oversees training, compliance and KPI monitoring for schools in multiple states.

STN spoke with Wilson regarding his previous responsibilities at Vail School District, as he hadn’t started at Specialized Education Services at the time of being interviewed.

“I love to serve others, both our staff, and our community,” he said of his favorite part of the job, adding that while a supervisor isn’t always a fun job, it’s rewarding. “Helping set up staff for success is something that really gives me joy. Every time I see one of our drivers behind the wheel of their first route, I feel proud of what we have been able to do for them.”

He added that if transportation can provide a safe, respectful and nurturing environment for students, then they can arrive at school ready to learn. “I’m very passionate about the importance of pupil transportation, and I really work hard to instill that passion in our staff,” he continued. “I like to refer to bus drivers as the offensive line of a school district. It’s not a sexy job, and it doesn’t get all the praise and shine of the quarterback, but no team can win a Super Bowl without good linemen. When a school excels, receives awards or accolades, we like to celebrate that with our staff because those are our awards too.”

Updating Training

Some recent projects Wilson worked on for Vail School District was ramping up the district’s training program, ending the driver shortage at Vail and renewing their focus on providing exceptional service to families with special needs. In terms of revamping training, he said transportation created its own proprietary training manuals and materials, and the shop staff built training models and cutaways to help new trainees understand the challenging inspection items.

“Once we dialed in the format under the new [entry-level driver training] regulations, we were able to share that program with other smaller districts who were not as fortunate,” he shared, adding that they provide CDL training, consulting, and examination services to 23 school districts, tribal and government entities.

“We have also developed several fresh and contemporary presentations so that staff, both new and experienced, will be exposed to recent, relevant, and realistic training each year,” Wilson continued. “We are currently working on additional training models and technologies like training aps, augmented reality and A.I.”

Jerry Brown, Vail’s director of transportation, said that under Wilson’s supervision the district training program underwent a “remarkable transformation.” Brown said that Wilson was “instrumental in ushering in the FMCSA’s ELDT regulations that fundamentally changed the way we trained not only our own bus driver trainees but several others from neighboring school districts,” he wrote in his nomination. “Joshua has introduced comprehensive, hands-on training modules that encompass not only the technical aspects of bus operation but also the critical components of student safety and well-being.”

Brown said Wilson integrated state-of-the-art technology and real-life scenarios to help ensure that drivers are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle any situation with confidence and competence. “His efforts have resulted in a noticeable improvement in driver performance, safety records, and overall satisfaction among our staff and students,” Brown noted.

Navigating the Driver Shortage

To combat the driver shortage, Wilson said Vail district personal worked to attract high quality people to provide a positive, healthy and supportive environment for the entire staff.

“We are proud to be one of the few districts in our area not to operate with a shortage,” Wilson said. “Starting with all of us on the management team being focused on bringing in only the highest quality people, giving them great training, paying a competitive wage, and giving them a great place to work. One of the things I like to tell applicants is that we can train anyone to be a bus driver, but we can’t train someone to have a good work ethic, to have a calling to serve their community, and to be focused on providing for the needs of our students.”

He said that being a school bus driver is too important of a job, to just “hire anybody.” Instead, he noted that it takes someone “really special to be a bus driver for us.”

Working with Special Needs Students

When transporting Vail students with special needs, Wilson said transportation worked to develop a close working relationship with the district’s SPED staff and medical team. “Our SPED drivers are well informed of their students’ behaviors and conditions,” he said. “I know that a lot of districts have issues getting information regarding IEPs, but we have worked really hard to improve that. We have a great relationship with the case managers and behavior specialists in our district, and have constant communication with school medical staff regarding student conditions and medication.”

Additionally, he said transportation provides monthly training, individualized medical training and behavior management training to all SPED staff. Brown said in his nomination that working with the special needs’ bus team has been one of Wilson’s most significant achievements. “Recognizing the unique challenges faced by these students, Joshua has implemented specialized training programs tailored to the needs of both the special needs drivers and the students they transport,” Brown wrote, adding that Wilson has fostered a culture of empathy, patience, and understanding with his team, ensuring that every student receives the care and attention they deserve. “Additionally, Joshua has collaborated with parents, school staff, and special education professionals to ensure that our department carries out individualized transportation plans that prioritize safety, comfort, and consistency for our special needs students.”

Navigating Challenges

Wilson said one challenge and benefit is that Vail operates on a year-round schedule. In terms of training and the special education department teams, he said the biggest challenge is getting everyone up and running in time for the first day, which was July 15 this year.

“Our trainers and training coordinator were working hard to get new drivers ready for the new year, not only for us, but for two of our surrounding smaller districts that we trained drivers for over the summer,” he shared. “The new drivers were practicing dry runs of routes and doing everything they could to be prepared for kids. Our SPED team only has about two weeks to route and communicate out to parents regarding the hundreds of curb-to-curb requests that we receive every year.”

Personally, he said, he works to develop new driver presentations each year so that they have a fresh, valuable training to look forward to each in-service. “Year round schooling has a ton of advantages, but it also gives us a truncated period of time to prepare each year,” he added.

Going forward, Wilson said Vail’s goal is to continue to the raise the bar for pupil transportation and help to put the word “professional” in transportation professionals. By sharing training programs with neighboring districts, he noted that they are a lighthouse district to smaller districts that don’t have the facilities and resources to invest in expensive training, professional speakers or full-time trainers and examiners.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our communication, and the quality of what we do for our community,” he said.

While he has moved on, Wilson said the next five years will show tremendous growth in the Vail community, and in the service provided to parents and students. “I see us providing training presentations to schools across Arizona, and even states beyond,” he added. “I see our transportation department being at the forefront of service, communication, and quality in Arizona, the same way our district is in the education space.”

He noted that Vail School District will open a new school, which will bring in additional busing, staff and families to their communities, along with the logistical challenges that come with it. “Tucson is experiencing tremendous growth, and it is exciting to be a part of,” he shared.

Brown concluded his nomination by stating that Wilson embodies the qualities of a true leader.

“His proactive approach to problem-solving, well-crafted training programs, and his unwavering commitment to excellence has inspired the entire transportation team,” he wrote. “He has encouraged open communication, teamwork, and continuous improvement, creating an environment where team members feel valued and empowered. Through his innovative ideas and strategic vision, Joshua has contributed significantly to the setting of a new standard for school transportation management in our district.”

On a personal level, Wilson’s oldest daughter is starting college, his son is a junior in high school, and his youngest daughter was in middle school at Arizona State Schools for Deaf and Blind.

“It makes for a pretty busy schedule,” Wilson shared of life outside of work. “My wife and I also enjoy selling herbs and seasonings at our local farmer’s market. When things aren’t so busy, I love going up in the mountains above Tucson. It reminds me a little of being back in Wyoming again.”

