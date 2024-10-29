Gallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2024

National School Bus Safety Week inspired districts and transportation companies across the country to showcase their operations, highlight their bus drivers and transportation staff, and share how they are furthering student safety through training and education.

School Bus Safety Week, sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Association for Pupil Transportation, was celebrated Oct. 21-25. It is held each year during the month of October.

