Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeOperationsGallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2024
NewsOperations

Gallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2024

By Ruth Ashmore
At LC Smith Elementary School in Texas, students participate in an evacuation drill to practice exiting the school bus in case of emergency. The school thanked the Raymondville Independent School District transportation department for the learning experience during National School Bus Safety Week.
At LC Smith Elementary School in Texas, students participate in an evacuation drill to practice exiting the school bus in case of emergency. The school thanked the Raymondville Independent School District transportation department for the learning experience during National School Bus Safety Week.

National School Bus Safety Week inspired districts and transportation companies across the country to showcase their operations, highlight their bus drivers and transportation staff, and share how they are furthering student safety through training and education.

School Bus Safety Week, sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Association for Pupil Transportation, was celebrated Oct. 21-25. It is held each year during the month of October.

Related: Community Collaboration Drives County’s Expansion of School Bus Safety Week
Related: WATCH: South Carolina District Highlights Emergency Training
Related: WATCH: Minnesota District Features Transportation Department

Previous article
STN EXPO East Opens Registration for March 2025
Next article
(STN Podcast E233) Fraud in New York & Cohesive Indiana ‘Top Transportation Team’

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
78 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.