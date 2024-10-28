STN EXPO East Opens Registration for March 2025

Registration is now open for the 2025 STN EXPO East conference and trade show, which makes its debut appearance North Carolina’s Charlotte metro area.

Following last year’s announcement that STN EXPO East would be leaving its former host city of Indianapolis, STN has been building the new conference agenda to take advantage of its location next to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. STN EXPO East will continue to feature unique experiences, networking events, hands-on training and vendor interactions that attendees have seen at previous STN conferences while bringing a new aspect to the Green Bus Summit Ride and Drive as well as an expansion of Bus Technology Summit.

The Transportation Director’s Summit will be held on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22, where pre-registered attendees will be taken to the local Topgolf for an exclusive leadership training and networking experience. Keynote speaker and author Scott Welle will be presenting at the Transportation Director’s Summit as well as addressing all attendees on Monday, March 24 for his “OUTPERFORM THE NORM: Raise Your Game” presentation. Welle looks to bring a dynamic and high energy outlook that will encourage attendees in pursuing excellence and thriving through unpredictable challenges.

The Bus Technology Summit will be presented in coordination with the Green Bus Summit to provide attendees with information on the latest technology trends and offerings, as well as connecting with transportation professionals who are championing green leadership at their operations. The ride and drive and technology demonstration will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Attendees will further connect with vendors at the Trade Show Reception plus Networking Madness Reception on Monday night, March 24, a themed event in the spirit of the college basketball post-season tournaments, which will be a fun and lively evening on the trade show floor.

There will also be an opportunity to take a tour of the Thomas Built Buses C2 Plant in High Point, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 25. Space is limited for these unique experiences, so make sure to secure your registration soon.

STN EXPO East will be held March 21-25, 2025, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa next to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Save $200 on registration by Dec. 20.

For conference agenda, exhibitor lists, hotel information and to register, visit stnexpo.com/east.

