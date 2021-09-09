Tropical Storm Mindy Impacts Battered Southeast with Heavy Rain

Tropical Storm Mindy weakened to a tropical depression as it made landfall in Florida, moving towards Georgia and South Carolina.

Still, heavy rains and flooding threatened the area that is still soaked from Hurricane and then Tropical Storm Ida last week.

On Wednesday, Mindy passed along Tallahassee and the Florida Panhandle, leaving behind between 2 to 4 inches of rain in some areas and 3 to 5 in others. As of Thursday morning, many residents in North Florida were without power.

Leon County School District that serves the area reported this morning that two of their schools have no power.

It added that it anticipates resuming online classes once their power is restored. The district, however, did not cancel classes on Thursday.

