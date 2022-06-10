Maine Student Detained Following Suspicious Activity on School Bus

Police officers in Portland, Maine, detained a 17-year-old Baxter Academy student on who was observed on the school bus wearing a black tactical vest with what appeared to be rifle magazines attached to it, reported 13 WGME.

The student, whose identity was not released, was on the school bus Thursday traveling from Scarborough to Baxter Academy. The bus driver reportedly alerted the school through the radio system and the school contacted 911.

Officers met the bus when it arrived at the school grounds and detained the student.

According to the police, the student was wearing a tactical vest and the rifle magazines were found to be for an airsoft rifle.

No firearms or airsoft weapons were reportedly found, however, the student did have a butterfly knife and carbon dioxide cartridges with him.

The teen was released to the custody of his parents. Police say they consulted with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office on any potential criminal charges.

