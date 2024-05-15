Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Indiana Students, Driver Injured Following School Bus Crash Into Power Pole

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A group of students and their school bus driver were sent to the hospital in Western Vigo County, Indiana, following a school bus crash on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the Vigo County School Corporation school bus ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole, said the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

The impact caused the pole to break and live power lines fall on the bus. The students and driver were instructed to remain inside the bus due until the scene was cleared by Duke Energy.

The school bus was transporting several students at the time of the incident. Five students and the driver were reportedly transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

All other student passengers were reportedly evacuated safely and released to their parents after being cleared by medical staff.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

