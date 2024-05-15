Rhode Island School Bus Leaves 8 Injured

A crash involving a school bus in West Greewich, Rode Island, left eight people injured, reported WPRI News.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday evning on I-95, when a truck towing a portable arrow board for a Rhode Island Department of Transportation construction detail exited the center median in front of the school bus. The bus then swerved to the left hitting the arrow board causing the equipment to come off the truck.

The bus was transporting 41 West Warwick high school track team members home from a meeting in Westerly. Four students, the bus driver and three passengers on the truck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said via the article that the driver of the truck was issued a right of way citation. The incident remains under investigation.

