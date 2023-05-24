Iowa School Bus is Used to Spread Positivity

An everyday school bus is now called a “vehicle of positivity” for Ames Community School District in Iowa by allowing students to do what otherwise might constitute vandalism: add graffiti.

A social media post released by the district shows a sneak peek of the school bus interior covered with words and sayings designed to spread encouragement and create a safe space for students while on the road. The colorful designs are on removable sheets of vinyl placed on the walls above the bus seats.

The graffiti bus went into service last month and Ames school district assigned one day with the bus for each of their routes making it accessible to approximately 2,500 students, according to a local news article.

The district has around 60 bus routes operated by contractor Durham School Services, and the plan is to utilize the graffiti bus during the morning and afternoon so all student riders can experience it.

