Bus Driver Shortage Extended Iowa School District Holiday

The Davenport Community School District in Iowa canceled classes on Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes resumed on Tuesday, reported Quad-City Times.

District spokesman Mike Vondran said numerous bus drivers called in sick which led to a bus driver shortage. Durham School Services handles busing for Davenport. On Monday afternoon, the company confirmed the shortage and anticipated all their routes to be covered by Tuesday.

Durham and the school district apologized for the inconvenience that the shortage caused students and families. The modified routes will be in place until the bus drivers begin to return.

The district reportedly worked with Durham to combine, connect, or condense routes so buses could pick students up for school.

Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said that adjusting routes based on circumstances is not something new. He also stated that anyone who might have an interest in being a bus driver should contact Durham.

