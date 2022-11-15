New NAPT Executive Director Addresses Members Amid Board Voting

Signing her first email to the industry with “the new kid on the block,” Molly McGee Hewitt began her first day as the new executive director of the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

As previously reported, McGee Hewitt was named to the post last month by NAPT and the NAPT Foundation. She previously was the chief executive officer of the California Association of School Business Officials, where during her tenure a transportation leadership education program was developed.

In an email to NAPT members on Tuesday, the same day of board elections, McGee Hewitt wrote that the most successful professional associations are member driven. She added that her role as executive director and that of the NAPT staff will be to carry out directions and plans from members and elected board members.

She also said she plans to unveil a bimonthly blog in January that will share “information, insights and commentary on our profession and education.” McGee Hewitt also shared she has much to learn about the student transportation industry but also understands the challenges and issues it faces.

Meanwhile, NAPT members were voting Tuesday for the next board of directors. The two contested positions are for directors of Region 1 in the northeast and Region 5 in the west. Karim Johnson, director of transportation for Bethlehem Central School District in New York, is challenging current Region 1 director Peter Lawrence, who retired earlier this year as director of transportation for Fairport CSD also in New York. Lawrence is a senior consultant to the Pupil Transportation Safety Institute and also currently serves as NAPT secretary.

Athena Gerzanic, the director of transportation for Carbon County School District No. 1 and a director at large for the Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association, is running for Region 5 director against Heather Philp, the senior director of transportation for Anchorage School District in Alaska.

Teena Mitchell, the special needs manager for Greenville County Schools in South Carolina, is running unopposed for president-elect. She has served as acting president-elect since last December to fill a vacant board seat. Alex Spann, a student transportation consultant to the Tennessee Department of Education, also seeks to continue serving as director of Region 2.

