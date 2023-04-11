North Carolina Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Bus

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon for bringing a gun aboard a school bus, then accidentally shooting and injuring another student, reported Reflector News.

According to the police, the incident reportedly occurred on a bus carrying students from South Central High School in North Carolina at approximately 3:45 p.m. However, they were notified of the shooting between 5 and 6 p.m.

According to the article, the 14-year-old is believed to have been either playing with the gun or showing it to a friend when it accidentally discharged, shooting a 16-year-old in the buttocks.

Police reportedly stated there are still a lot of details missing from the case. However, the student who was arrested has not been cooperative and the gun has not been located as of Monday morning.

It has been speculated that the weapon was reportedly a handgun, and the gunshot could have been muffled.

The teen that was shot was transported to ECU Health Medical Center by his parents after getting off the bus. There were no other injuries reported at the time of the incident.

