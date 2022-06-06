NASDPTS President-Elect Schofill of Georgia Resigns, Arkansas’ Simmons Named Replacement

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Schofill is leaving his post as state director of transportation at the Georgia Department of Education and in the process abdicates his position as president-elect of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation.

The move was announced Sunday evening by NASDPTS President Patrick McManamon following a board meeting held in conjunction with the STN EXPO Indianapolis.

Schofill, had served as president-elect for the past year. He said he is leaving the Georgia Department of Education after accepting a position as assistant superintendent of operations with Jackson County School District. The school system serves the Athens area east of Atlanta.

“I’m very excited about the opportunities and challenges that will be forthcoming,” he told School Transportation News Monday. “It was an extremely difficult decision to leave the Georgia Department of Education. This change in jobs, of course, triggered the need for my resignation from the NASDPTS Board.”

Association bylaws preclude non-state agency employees from holding executive office. Schofill added that the job posting to replace him at the Georgia Department of Education remains open through June 9.

Mike Simmons, who previously served as NASDPTS president in 2011 and 2012, has been named to replace Schofill on the board. Simmons would become president next year. Simmons had been NASDPTS secretary prior to Schofill’s departure.

The board also named Mike Bullman, the state director at the South Carolina Department of Education, as Simmons’ replacement for secretary. Simmons taught the National School Bus Inspection Training seminar that returned to the STN EXPO Indianapolis on Saturday. The course will also be taught next month at STN EXPO Reno.

Related: McManamon Takes Reins as NASDPTS President, Schofill Named President-elect

Related: NASDPTS Illegal Passing Survey Returns

Related: Georgia Bus Driver Dies After School Bus Rolls Over Her