Nominations Open for 2026 STN Awards

School Transportation News is currently accepting applications for its 2026 awards: Garage Stars, Rising Stars, Innovator of the Year and the Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence.

STN gathers annual nominations from across the country and historically has chosen 10 Garage Star finalists to be featured in the August magazine edition. Last summer, STN selected seven individuals and three maintenance teams. STN also features 10 Rising SuperStar finalists in the November issue.

Garage and Rising Star finalists receive STN conference registration scholarships, to be used at an STN EXPO or TSD conference of their choice the following year.

The application window for Garage Stars will close on May 16. Rising Stars will remain open until July 31.

The Grandolfo Award, sponsored by Q’Straint, is its 18th year. Named after Peter Grandolfo, the late Chicago Public Schools transportation director and NAPT board member, the award is presented at STN EXPO West. The Grandolfo award recognizes a school transportation professional who exhibits exemplary service on behalf of the nation’s school children, especially those with disabilities. The application deadline is May 22.

Meanwhile, the fifth annual Innovator of the Year award features a private school bus contractor employee who exemplifies the adoption of cutting-edge technology and programs.

STN presents Innovator of the Year in partnership with the National School Transportation Association. Readers may submit an online nomination through May 1.

Qualifications include making “significant, tangible contributions” to the school transportation industry within the past 12 months. Innovations could include technology implementation, operations, safety initiatives and green energy adoption.