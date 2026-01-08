Thursday, January 8, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube Bluesky
Advertisement
HomePeopleNominations Open for 2026 STN Awards
NewsPeople

Nominations Open for 2026 STN Awards

By Taylor Ekbatani
STN Garage Stars
Andrew Little (left) was recognized as a 204 STN Garage Star. On his right is Cole Moody, who was recognized in 2022. Both work for Greenville County Schools in South Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Greenville County Schools.)

School Transportation News is currently accepting applications for its 2026 awards: Garage Stars, Rising Stars, Innovator of the Year and the Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence.

STN gathers annual nominations from across the country and historically has chosen 10 Garage Star finalists to be featured in the August magazine edition. Last summer, STN selected seven individuals and three maintenance teams. STN also features 10 Rising SuperStar finalists in the November issue.

Garage and Rising Star finalists receive STN conference registration scholarships, to be used at an STN EXPO or TSD conference of their choice the following year.

The application window for Garage Stars will close on May 16. Rising Stars will remain open until July 31.

Advertisement

The Grandolfo Award, sponsored by Q’Straint, is its 18th year. Named after Peter Grandolfo, the late Chicago Public Schools transportation director and NAPT board member, the award is presented at STN EXPO West. The Grandolfo award recognizes a school transportation professional who exhibits exemplary service on behalf of the nation’s school children, especially those with disabilities. The application deadline is May 22.

Related: Garage Star, Rising Star Finalists to Receive Conference Registration Scholarships
Related: Michigan’s Morris Presented with 2025 Grandolfo Award at STN EXPO
Related: Innovator Award Seeks Nominations of Trailblazing School Bus Contractors

Meanwhile, the fifth annual Innovator of the Year award features a private school bus contractor employee who exemplifies the adoption of cutting-edge technology and programs.

STN presents Innovator of the Year in partnership with the National School Transportation Association. Readers may submit an online nomination through May 1.

Qualifications include making “significant, tangible contributions” to the school transportation industry within the past 12 months. Innovations could include technology implementation, operations, safety initiatives and green energy adoption.

Previous article
EPA ‘Revamping’ Clean School Bus Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2026

Our first issue of 2026 brings the focus back to transportation of students with special needs and disabilities. Learn...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2026

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should drivers of alternative vehicles be held to the exact same training and standards as school bus drivers?
33 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.