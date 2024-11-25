New York School Bus Driver Recognized for Commitment

Marlene Martin said she often reflects on the Wendy Tremayne quote, “Start even if you don’t know how.” To Martin, it means to be unafraid of the unknown. “Or let fear of making mistakes put you off from ever starting to learn,” she continued. “I love the energy that comes from discovering new skills. One day you will look back and be able to see how far you have come.”

Martin started her career in pupil transportation 18 years ago. When her daughter was attending kindergarten orientation at Greenwood Lake School District, the school bus driver reviewed the rules of the school bus ride and mentioned the need for more school bus drivers.

“With both my daughters officially enrolled in school, I felt excited to embark on the journey to become a school bus driver, as driving is something I have always been passionate about,” Martin said. “As a bonus, I also love kids, so this perfectly blended two of my interests.”

She started as a substitute bus monitor and driver and now 18 years later she’s the head bus driver. She added that her favorite of her job is the children that transportation is able to support and the co-workers that she gets to work with daily.

Advertisement

“We take the time to recognize each other, including monthly birthday celebrations, often with special themes,” she shared. “As part of our [district’s] Sunshine Committee, we also support each other when a co-worker undergoes surgery, loses a family member, or is just having a rough time. It’s so important to support fellow team members.”

Her daily job duties include answering phone calls from families, dispatching drivers and vehicles for daily routes and trips, routing as needed, and driving a route. She noted that she appreciates the opportunities for continues learning.

Ron MacKey, transportation supervisor for the district, wrote in his nomination that Martin was appointed to her current position about three years ago, during which time she also obtained her 19-A Examiner Certification and School Bus Driver Instructor. He said as an SBDI, she conducts New York State Education Department Pre-Service instruction for drivers and monitors and has been a guest instructor at local Board of Cooperative Educational Services hosted basic courses.

As a state-certified school bus driver instructor, Martin helps lead trainings for both drivers and monitors. She also attends professional development seminars annually to ensure compliance and renew her certification.

Each year, School Transportation News chooses 10 Rising Stars based on nominations submitted by school districts and companies around the industry. These individuals have shown exemplary commitment and dedication in the student transportation industry and continue to demonstrate innovation in their roles. This year’s Rising Stars are featured in the November magazine issue.

“Marlene actively seeks out opportunities to learn more about the transportation industry,” Mackey wrote. “This year, she attended the New York Association of Pupil Transportation conference in July as well as a pre-conference session on active shooters on the school bus.”

Mackey noted that Martin participates in the local NYAPT chapter (the Tri-County Transportation Supervisors Association) and volunteered to be on its scholarship committee. In 2017, she was chosen as “School Bus Driver of the Year” by the Tri-County Transportation Supervisors Association in two counties.

“As her supervisor, I am honored to have the opportunity to teach her about the industry and watch her become more committed and competent as a transportation professional,” Mackey said. “What impresses me most is the ease with which she has transitioned from bus driver to the role of head bus driver. She has made this transition, complete with the additional responsibilities associated with the role, while managing to maintain personal, yet professional relationships with the drivers and monitors in the department. Her friendly disposition is key to her success in dealing with drivers, parents, school administrators and colleagues in the area.”

Going Forward

Martin said she looks forward to enhancing to her skills and continuing to learn and expand her knowledge on school transportation. She noted there are a lot of parts to the job that she does not interact with, such as financial management. “In New York, we have an upcoming EV bus mandate, which is going to be a major challenge,” she said, adding that they will need to learn “about electricity as a fuel, infrastructure and financing these changes, all while running a safe and efficient operation.”

Like other districts, Martin said another current challenge they face the shortage of bus drivers, especially substitute drivers. She noted that the issue complicates their efforts to ensure bus routes and trips are staffed.

“This year, we have temporarily displaced families residing outside their district, and it is crucial that we address their needs and ensure timely transportation to school,” she shared. “The calm may come before the storm, but the rebuilding comes afterward. It’s the long-term support after an emergency that’s most challenging.”

Outside of work, Martin enjoys nature, whether that consists of a walk, an early morning yoga class, lounging by the pool with a book, or going camping. Mackey added that Martin has also been a Girl Scout leader, community volunteer with the local food pantry and provides foster care for local animal shelters.

Related: Passion for Transportation Shines Through Washington Rising Star

Related: Rising Star Dedicated to Providing Best Transportation for Students With Special Needs

Related: From School Bus Driver to Assistant Director: Journey of a ‘Rising Star’