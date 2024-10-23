School Bus Company Owner Brought Down by High-Stakes Fraud Scheme

The wheels on the school bus may have kept turning for East End Bus Lines, but behind the scenes, the company was on a collision course with disaster.

What started as a desperate attempt to salvage a failing business ended with John Mensch pleading guilty in federal court to a multimillion-dollar bank fraud conspiracy that could put him behind bars for up to five years.

Mensch, a seasoned businessman known for running a network of school bus operations across Long Island, stood before U.S. District Judge Nusrat J. Choudhury earlier this month and admitted to orchestrating a complex scheme referred to as check-kiting that drained nearly $10 million from two unsuspecting financial institutions. The elaborate ruse, which spanned from 2017 through 2018, used East End Bus’ privileged banking status to create an illusion of liquidity, enabling Mensch to keep his business afloat even as it was financially sinking.

“Rather than take lawful steps to wind down his failing businesses, John Mensch resorted to criminality,” stated Breon Peach, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “He tricked two banks into advancing him millions of dollars that his company never had or ever had a chance of repaying.”

Mensch’s downfall began when East End Bus Lines, facing mounting debt and dwindling cash flow, leveraged a risky strategy to keep the fleet running. The company held expedited check-clearing privileges with multiple banks, allowing it to access deposited funds almost instantly—long before the banks could verify that the checks were backed by real money. Exploiting this loophole, prosecutors said Mensch engaged in a dizzying game of financial ping-pong, bouncing checks between East End’s various accounts to create a mirage of solvency.

Here’s how it worked: Mensch would draw checks from one of East End’s accounts, even though it was empty, and deposit them into a second account at a different bank. The receiving bank, unaware that the check was bound to bounce, would make the funds immediately available to East End. Before the check could clear—and the fraud exposed—Mensch would repeat the process, this time pulling bad checks from the second bank and depositing them back into the first.

It was a high-wire act of deception that fooled the banks into thinking there was real money in East End’s accounts. Each false transaction gave the company just enough breathing room to keep paying bills, covering salaries, and operating.

“This wasn’t just a simple case of writing a bad check,” said FBI Assistant Director James E. Dennehy. “This was a calculated, high-stakes scheme to defraud his own business partners,an elaborate fraud that siphoned millions of dollars out of legitimate institutions and into a sinking ship.”

As Mensch’s scheme grew bolder, so did the stakes. By the time it unraveled in September 2018, East End Bus Lines had racked up nearly $9.6 million in fraudulent transactions. But it wasn’t just the money. Mensch’s deceit temporarily stabilized an already shaky company, masking its precarious financial state from creditors, customers and employees.

The collapse was sudden and devastating. When the fraudulent trail came to light, the banks were left holding the bag, and Mensch’s empire crumbled almost overnight. The fallout has rippled through the Long Island community, with drivers, administrative staff, and school districts scrambling to adjust.

“This type of scheme doesn’t just hurt banks, it destabilizes the community,” said Patrick Freaney, special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service in New York. “The funds Mensch stole were used to cover up years of mismanagement, threatening the livelihoods of his employees and the safety of students who relied on East End’s services.”

As Mensch awaits sentencing, he faces not only the prospect of years behind bars but $9.6 million in restitution to the two victim banks. His actions also sparked a broader investigation into whether other executives at East End Bus Lines knew of or assisted in the fraud.

The case, led by the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service, has been hailed as a victory for the financial crimes unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The prosecution, handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony Bagnuola and Adam R. Toporovsky, is part of a broader effort to clamp down on white-collar crime across the region.

“This prosecution sends a clear message,” U.S. Attorney Peace concluded. “Those who exploit financial systems to prop up failing businesses and deceive the public will be held accountable.”

