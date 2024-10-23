Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock image.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a school bus shooting in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The teen’s lawyer claims his client is innocent.

According to a news statement released by Chester County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on Oct. 17, when four suspects wearing masks and dark clothing approached a Coatesville Area School District school bus. Two of the suspects allegedly pulled out weapons and fired eight shots. The school bus was hit twice.

The shooting was a targeted attack on someone exiting the school bus, the district attorney’s office added. It is unclear who that person is. The students and school bus driver on board were not hurt.

In the statement, authorities said that Jaki White-Marshall is facing dozens of charges tied to the shooting, including aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

However, a statement released by defense attorney Vicent J. Caputo claims that White-Marshall is innocent and was only at the scene to witness a fight that had been promoted on social media.

Caputo added that White-Marshall also never had any communication with the alleged perpetrators of this crime prior to the incident.

White-Marshall was arrested on Friday and is currently being held at the Chester County Youth Center. Caputo said he wants the charges against his client to be dismissed.

District Attorney Christoper de Barrena-Sarobe reportedly urged the remaining suspects to surrender to authorities.

The case remains under investigation.

