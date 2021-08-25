Watch: U.S. Senator Visits Dealer Sonny Merryman, Talks Electric School Buses

Sen. Mark Warner attended an event at dealership Sonny Merryman near Lynchburg to see Virginia’s first electric school bus.

Warner discussed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed the Senate earlier this month. The plan includes $5 billion for electric and low emissions school buses, as well as allocating at least $106 million over five years to Virginia to support the expansion of an electric charging grid.

Related: Update: Senate Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Sets Stage for House Vote

“The future of human mobility is electric and low-carbon vehicles. There is no better part of our fleet to start this transformation than school buses,” Warner stated at the event on Tuesday.

He was joined by Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

Warner added that the bill would also bring critical improvements to the country’s infrastructure, including affordable high-speed internet and clean water.

Sonny Merryman delivered 50 Thomas Built Buses Jouley electric school buses to 15 Virginia school districts during the 2020-2021 school year through the Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program. This school year, the dealership will deliver at least another 40 Jouley electric buses through funding from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Clean School Bus Program and the American Power electric school bus program.

Local school districts that have or will be receiving electric school buses include Bedford County Public Schools, Campbell County Public Schools, Lynchburg City Schools, and Pittsylvania County Schools.

Related: California District Shares Tips for Electric School Bus Operations

Related: Watch: California School District Strives for Emission Reductions with Electric School Buses

Related: Arizona School District Receives First 84-Passenger Electric School Bus in State

Related: Former Thomas Built President, CEO Edgerly Named President of Sonny Merryman