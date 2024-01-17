Massachusetts Woman Charged After Illegally Passing School Bus, Critically Injuring Child

A woman in Haverhill, Massachusetts is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license and striking a child while he was unloading from his school bus last week, reported NBC Boston News.

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon, when a 9-year-old boy was getting off his school bus and was hit by a passing Toyota Tacoma, throwing him at least six feet in the air.

Authorities said Tiffany Zembower, the motorist, was drunk and driving with a suspended license. A judge reportedly ordered Zembower to be held on $25,000 bail during her arraignment in Haverhill District Court Friday.

Zembower was charged with operating under the influence, failing to stop for a school bus, and possessing an open container in a vehicle. Police added that five liquor nips bottles were found inside her vehicle at the time of the incident.

Footage from inside the school bus reportedly showed the driver honking the horn to warn Zembower.

Prosecutors said the child was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital after he was hit and remained patient there as of the latest news report. There were no other injuries reported at the time of the crash. The identity of the child was not revealed in this writing.

Under the conditions of Zembower’s release, she is not allowed to drive a vehicle or drink alcohol. She is due back for another court hearing next month.

