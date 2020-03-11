7-Year-Old Struck by Pickup in Minnesota Begins Rehabilitation

Ramaden Ahmed Waliye, 7, who was struck by a pickup truck while walking to his school bus in Saint Paul, Minnesota last month, is reportedly out of intensive care and began rehabilitation, reported the StarTribune.

The 7-year-old boy and his two siblings were crossing the street at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 to board a school bus to attend High Ground Academy, a college preparatory charter school. The school bus was reportedly stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Waliye was hit by a southbound driver while in the crosswalk. His siblings were not injured.

Waliye continues his recovery after the incident. He spent more than a week in intensive care, followed by a few days in the neuroscience unit. On Tuesday, he was moved to the hospital’s rehabilitation unit.

He reportedly suffered bone fractures and remains unable to speak, but he can use hand gestures to communicate. He will undergo physical, speech and occupational therapy.

No charges have been filed against the pickup truck driver at this report. The driver reportedly remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.