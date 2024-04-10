Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Alleged Sex Offender Forces Way onto Missouri School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock Image.

A man from Springfield, Missouri who forced his way into a Springfield Public Schools school bus was a convicted sex offender, reported Springfield News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday morning when 25-year-old William Trenton Moore forced his way onto a school bus that was transporting 13 Pershing Elementary and Middle School students.

According to the news report, Moore pried open the doors of the bus and had an altercation with the driver while also causing damage to the bus. Moore took the keys of the bus while the students were evacuating; however, there were no reported injuries.

The article states that the school bus was stopped at an intersection when Moore pried the doors open. The altercation occurred five houses away from the house of a sex offender, which was later confirmed by police to be Moore’s address.

Moore was reportedly booked into the Green County Jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, stealing and failure to register as a sex offender. Police say via the article that Moore was uncooperative, resisted arrest and a K9 was deployed.

An initial court appearance was reportedly set for April 4. However, the case remains under investigation.

