Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Wire Reports
Wire Reports

Armed Man Arrested for Attempting to Open School Bus Door

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

An armed man tried opening the door to a school bus in Florida while children were inside the bus, reported WINK News.

The man, whose identity was revealed as David Adler, allegedly yelled and banged on the school bus door while holding a gun in his hands.

When officers arrived on the scene, they prevented the suspect from entering the bus and took him into custody.

The Lee County School District announced the driver and all students on the bus were safe and the vehicle sustained no damage. Adler was arrested and faces various charges.

