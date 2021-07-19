Emmett School Bus Driver Awarded Driver Trainer of the Year

Emmett school bus driver and trainer Rachel Crawford was named the Driver Trainer of the Year by the Student Transportation Division of Idaho Department of Education, reported the Idaho Press.

Crawford was reportedly both surprised and excited to receive the award. She has trained in Emmett School District for four years and according to the district has driven school buses since 1998. She also helps with the training of six drivers per year.

In her nomination, Emmett Transportation Director Shauna Davis refers to Crawford as a nice, welcoming and unproblematic person with whom everyone enjoys working.

Crawford chose to work as a bus driver after realizing the schedule would allow her to work while her kids were at school. She enjoys working with children and is often referred to as friendly and approachable.

Crawford’s approach to training has earned her the respect of her colleagues.

