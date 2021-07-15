Thursday, July 15, 2021
School Bus Driver Recognized With State Association Award

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

School bus driver Tracy Opatz, an employee of contractor for Trobec’s Bus Service, was one of six recipients of a 2021 Transportation Specialist Award presented by the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, reported SC Times.

Drivers were nominated by their supervisors as the “Best From the Best” in school transportation. Individuals were considered based on their years of services, dedication to safety, service achievement and communication with school staff.

Opatz and the five other drivers were awarded a check of $1,000, which goes directly to a scholarship fund in the school district they serve.

