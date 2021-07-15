School Bus Driver Recognized With State Association Award

School bus driver Tracy Opatz, an employee of contractor for Trobec’s Bus Service, was one of six recipients of a 2021 Transportation Specialist Award presented by the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, reported SC Times.

Drivers were nominated by their supervisors as the “Best From the Best” in school transportation. Individuals were considered based on their years of services, dedication to safety, service achievement and communication with school staff.

Opatz and the five other drivers were awarded a check of $1,000, which goes directly to a scholarship fund in the school district they serve.

Related: Nominees for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards Announced

Related: Leonard Bus Sales Names Scholarship Winner in Annual School Bus Art Competition

Related: Award Winners Represent Nearly 1,300 Green School Buses Across North America

Related: The Industry’s Front-Line Heroes: School Bus Drivers and Monitors