Canadian Teenager Sent to Hospital After School Bus Hits Her

A teenager was transported to the hospital after being struck by a school bus in West Edmonton, Alberta, reported Global News.

The crash occurred when the girl was walking across an avenue, reportedly in a crosswalk. According to the police, the bus was traveling south on when it turned left onto the avenue the 14-year-old girl was crossing and struck her.

Paramedics treated the teen and transported her to a local hospital with serious injuries. Edmonton Public Schools confirmed students riding on the bus were all safe and unharmed.

A schools spokesperson stated that parents of the children on board were contacted directly. The road was shut down to traffic and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

