Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeWire ReportsCanadian Teenager Sent to Hospital After School Bus Hits Her
Wire Reports

Canadian Teenager Sent to Hospital After School Bus Hits Her

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A teenager was transported to the hospital after being struck by a school bus in West Edmonton, Alberta, reported Global News.

The crash occurred when the girl was walking across an avenue, reportedly in a crosswalk. According to the police, the bus was traveling south on when it turned left onto the avenue the 14-year-old girl was crossing and struck her.

Paramedics treated the teen and transported her to a local hospital with serious injuries. Edmonton Public Schools confirmed students riding on the bus were all safe and unharmed.

A schools spokesperson stated that parents of the children on board were contacted directly. The road was shut down to traffic and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Related: Watch: School Bus Safety Week Promotes Danger Zone Safety Nationwide
Related: Pennsylvania Student Hit by School Bus as Safety Week Comes to Close
Related: N.J. School Bus Driver Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash, Students O.K.
Related: Louisiana Student Seriously Injured After School Bus Illegal Passing Incident

Previous articleA Different Kind of Emergency Response
Next articleBuses with Detroit DD5 and DD8 Engines Have Fewer Regens, Improved Fuel Efficiency

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on succession planning for transportation operations, utilizing grants to increase affordability...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you agree with statewide K-12 employee vaccine mandates?
221 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.