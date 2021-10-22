Pennsylvania Student Hit by School Bus as Safety Week Comes to Close

A high school student was struck by a Gettysburg Area School District school bus, that was transporting middle school students at the time.

The school district stated via a press release on Facebook that a district school bus transporting four middle school students was traveling on 996 Old Harrisburg Road when it hit the student pedestrian on Friday.

According to the school district, Pennsylvania State Police, local emergency responders and E&B Transportation responded immediately.

The student, who was not identified, was transported to Hershey Medical Center and the families of the children who were on the bus were contacted.

The student’s condition remains unknown at this writing. The accident is being investigated by the authorities.

Friday marked the end of National School Bus Safety Week, which focused on the so-called “Danger Zone,” a 10- to 12-foot perimeter of the bus that is especially dangerous for students at bus stops. Much attention has been called to motorists that illegally pass school buses as they load and unload students, but historical data shows as many students are hit and killed by school buses.

