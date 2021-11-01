Florida School Bus Drivers Call Out Sick Due to Long Hours, Pay

Lee County School District in Florida is addressing concerns after 83 bus drivers called out sick last week, reported WINK News.

This situation has left many parents frustrated and struggling to take and pick up their kids from school, the article stated.

Rob Spicker, a spokesperson for Lee County Schools advised parents not to worry about another strike or sick-out and reported that the district will address drivers’ concerns about working conditions and pay. The district will also hold the drivers who called out on Oct. 25 accountable for their actions.

The president of the support staff union who represents those bus drivers announced that she does not condone the driver sick-out but stated that drivers are tired and need better treatment.

The bus driver shortage has forced districts to combine routes, resulting in longer hours and drivers want compensation to reflect the hard work they do.

Lee County School District sent out emails to drivers reportedly promising to schedule meetings to discuss solutions.

