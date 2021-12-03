Florida Teen Hit by a Car While Trying to Board School Bus

A teenager was hit by a car while crossing a road in Palm Bay, Florida, to board his school bus Thursday morning, reported Wesh 2.

According to Palm Bay officials, the 13-year-old was crossing the road at Cogan Drive when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses stated that the bus was stopped with all its warning signals activated, when the driver of the other vehicle ignored the signals and went around the bus, ultimately hitting the teenager.

The 13-year-old, whose identity was not revealed at this writing, was reportedly taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The identity of the driver also remains unknown. Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the case was handed over to the police department for investigation.

