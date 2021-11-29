Washington State School Bus Flips Over Following Car Crash

An East Valley Schools bus flipped the morning of Nov. 22 after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Spokane, Washington, reported Krem News.

According to local law enforcement, the driver had finished dropping off students when an allegedly stolen BMW crashed into it, causing the bus to flip over.

The bus flipped on its side with the driver inside. According to authorities, no children were inside when the crash occurred.

The driver of the BMW reportedly fled the scene on foot while the bus driver was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

