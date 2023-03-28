Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Boston School Bus Driver Allegedly Assaulted on School Bus by Parent

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo

A 70-year-old school bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a parent at the corner of Woodrow Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, reported Boston 25 News.

According to the article the incident took place about 4:30 p.m. on March 21. when the driver was transporting young children who allegedly witnessed the attack and identified the suspect as a parent of a student.

The school bus driver was repeatedly punched in the face and suffered injuries to their left eye and lower lip.

The driver, who was transporting students from Taylor Elementary School, was not identified in this article. He reportedly told police that he did not recognize the parent but claimed the man said, “Don’t mess with my kid,” before launching his attack.

The Boston Police report does not state what might have been the cause of this incident.

School Buses, Drivers Assist with Reunification Following Nashville School Shooting

