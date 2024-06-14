Saturday, June 15, 2024
Wire Reports

Georgia Schools Mourns School Bus Driver

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Bus driver steering wheel
Stock photo.

The Baker County School System in Newton, Georgia is mourning the loss of a five-decade school bus driver, reported WALB News.

Rosa Rogers was a school bus driver that spent five decades inspiring students. Her bus, 15-03, now sits in front of Baker County Schools with a purple ribbon attached to it in her honor.

Rogers reportedly started in the school system as a paraprofessional. Over 25 years later she is known as “a school bus driver legend.” Her last six years were spent not only picking up and dropping off students, but also showing kindness and sharing knowledge with others.

The article states that Rogers worked through the past school year but left after battling an infection. She died on June 7. Many of her coworkers are mourning her unexpected passing and affirm the school is missing a leader.

Along with the school bus memorial, the district is reportedly planning tributes for Rogers in the fall. Coworkers told local news reporters that while she’s no longer here, her impact will always be remembered.

