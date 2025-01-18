Illinois Preschooler Left in School Bus for Hours

A parent is demanding answers after her 3-year-old was left on a school bus in a snowy depot alone for hours, reported WTOC News.

Talia Anderson told local news reporters that the incident took place midday Jan.10, after her daughter Aziyah was picked up by the school bus to go to preschool at Richton Square Elementary in Richton Park, Illinois.

Hours later, the school reportedly called Anderson asking why Aziyah was not in attendance. The mother worried about her daughter’s well-being. Sometime later, the superintendent called Anderson back saying Aziyah had fallen asleep on the way to preschool and was found on her school bus at the depo in Country Club Hills.

According to the news report, Anderson stated she was very frustrated because of this incident and questioned how they could leave a 3-year-old behind.

A spokesperson for Matteson School District said via the article that Aziyah was not delivered to the school and instead was unknowingly transported back to the bus depot. The bus driver involved in the matter will no longer provide services for District 162 because safety policies and procedures were not followed.

