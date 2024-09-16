6-Year-Old Left on School Bus for Hours

A mother in Boston, Massachusetts, is demanding answers after her first grader was left alone inside his school bus for several hours, reported CBS News.

According to the news release, 6-year-old Justice was riding the school bus for the first time on his way home. The boy was supposed to arrive at his house at approximately 3:30 p.m., where his mother Ronda Johnson was waiting for him.

Johnson told local news reporters that 30 minutes passed then an hour and her son was still not home. The new district bus location app for parents to track their children was not working at the time.

Johnson reportedly called the school, then the bus dispatch center. She said she spent over an hour getting the runaround with no clear answer. After being placed on hold for a while by dispatch while they searched for her son, a transportation representative told Johnson Justice had been located but would not tell her where he was found.

Johnson told local news reporters that her son was finally dropped off at their house after 7 p.m. She later learned her son had been inside the school bus for approximately four hours.

The school bus driver reportedly apologized but did not provide any answers regarding the incident. The district said it would investigate what happened and take any appropriate action.

