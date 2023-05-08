Indiana School Bus Catches Fire with Students on Board

A Madison Consolidated School bus in Indiana caught fire with Deputy Elementary School students on board, reported Wave News.

According to the article, the bus was transporting elementary students home on May 2 when the fire broke out.

There were no injuries reported, and all students including the bus driver were safely evacuated from the bus.

Families were alerted of the incident and students were evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The district thanked the veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline for her heroic efforts and quick actions to get the students off the bus on time.

The school district along with mechanics will evaluate the bus to determine the cause of the fire.

Related: Nebraska School Bus Catches on Fire

Related: Minnesota School Buses Destroyed Amid Garage Fire

Related: Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

Related: First Electric School Buses Arrive in Northern Indiana