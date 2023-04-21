Nebraska School Bus Catches on Fire

A Student Transportation of American school bus caught flames on Thursday morning while transporting students from Omaha Public Schools, reported KMTV 3 News.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Lake Cunningham Road. The driver noticed smoke around the school bus and quickly took action before it reportedly became engulfed in flames.

The driver managed to help students escape the bus and was praised for his quick actions. No injury was reported at the time of the incident.

The road was temporarily shut down and a replacement bus came to transport the students to school. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

