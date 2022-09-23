Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeWire ReportsIndiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus
Wire Reports

Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Paramedic rushes patient to the hospital on a stretcher.
Stock image.

An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck.

The truck was driven by Danielle Denham, 35, who was traveling eastbound on West 30th Street.

The school bus arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. The school bus driver then called 911 and assisted in giving first aid to the child. It was reported that Anderson Police Department’s crash team responded to the scene, where Denham remained and cooperated with the investigation.

The child, whose identity was not revealed, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The magnitude of the injuries was not mentioned at this report.

Anderson Community School officials have stated that this incident is a reminder for drivers to remain aware of their surroundings in the vicinity of bus stops and children waiting for transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related: South Carolina Crash Sends Seven to Hospital
Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Killed in Crash
Related: School Bus Safety Advocate Rep. Walorski of Indiana Killed in Crash
Related: South Shore Clean Cities Changes Name to Drive Clean Indiana

Previous articleFirst Student Safety Dog Bus Tour to Visit School Districts across North America
Next articleSan Diego School District Showcases Electric School Buses, Modern Transportation Center

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2022

Head back to school informed on the latest in the world of student transportation with the September issue of...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Have you implemented new technology to better protect against student dragging incidents at bus stops?
32 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.