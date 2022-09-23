Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck.

The truck was driven by Danielle Denham, 35, who was traveling eastbound on West 30th Street.

The school bus arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. The school bus driver then called 911 and assisted in giving first aid to the child. It was reported that Anderson Police Department’s crash team responded to the scene, where Denham remained and cooperated with the investigation.

The child, whose identity was not revealed, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The magnitude of the injuries was not mentioned at this report.

Anderson Community School officials have stated that this incident is a reminder for drivers to remain aware of their surroundings in the vicinity of bus stops and children waiting for transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

