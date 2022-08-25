Two Tennessee Students Injured, One Killed During First Week of School

A Tennessee community came together to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school, reported WSMV News.

Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were reportedly walking to school when a car came out of nowhere. Both middle school girls were struck down by the car midway through the crosswalk.

Just a few days earlier, another little girl was hit and killed while getting off the school bus.

To honor the three children hit by cars, Chuck Isbell, the Families for Safe streets Organization, and many others are pushing for a change.

Two years ago, Isbell’s son was hit and killed by a car going 45 miles an hour. According to Isbell, not one ticket has been issued.

Parents and victims say something has to change soon.

