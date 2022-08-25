Thursday, August 25, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsTwo Tennessee Students Injured, One Killed During First Week of School
Wire Reports

Two Tennessee Students Injured, One Killed During First Week of School

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Tennessee community came together to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school, reported WSMV News.

Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were reportedly walking to school when a car came out of nowhere. Both middle school girls were struck down by the car midway through the crosswalk.

Just a few days earlier, another little girl was hit and killed while getting off the school bus.

To honor the three children hit by cars, Chuck Isbell, the Families for Safe streets Organization, and many others are pushing for a change.

Two years ago, Isbell’s son was hit and killed by a car going 45 miles an hour. According to Isbell, not one ticket has been issued.

Parents and victims say something has to change soon.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
Related: Detroit Student Killed Crossing Street, School Bus Driver Charged
Related: Florida Student Killed While Crossing Highway to School Bus
Related: Two Florida Teens Die After Car Crashed into School Bus Stop

Previous articleGreenPower Delivers Three BEAST Electric School Buses to West Virginia and Appoints Dealer for the State

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?
87 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.