Students on Iowa School Bus Celebrate Daily Greeter’s Birthday

An elderly woman was surprised on her birthday by the students who ride a school bus that passes her house every weekday, reported KHAK.com.

On Sunday, Bonnie Linder celebrated her 93rd birthday. She steps out on her front porch every morning during the week to wave to all the students that pass by her house.

On Friday, she walked outside to greet the bus as she usually does. It pulled up in front of her house, came to a stop and the students yelled “Happy Birthday.” The bus driver also opened the loading doors and wished her a happy birthday as well.

Video courtesy of Judy Zimmerman’s Facebook page.