Kansas School District Continues Paying First Student During COVID-19 School Closures

USD 232 school district in De Soto, Kansas, agreed to continue paying for a majority of its bus services to contractor First Student, even though school buildings are closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Shawnee Mission Post.

The district is reportedly paying First Student 100 percent of the company’s special education service costs, 100 percent of the anticipated wages for bus monitors and 55 percent of the general education routes for routes scheduled from March 17 through May 21 that were not run.

The total payment is around $536,000. USD 232 reportedly paid during this time to support the business. The two entities have been partners since 2011.

The article reported the previous contract with First Student and the district calls for the USD 232 to pay 50 percent of the scheduled route costs on days schools unexpectedly close. However, district officials reported that this level of payment will help First Student pay its local employees and cover other fixed costs for the company.

Despite this example, it has been widely reported that many school districts across the nation are choosing not to pay their contractors during this time, despite stipulations to that are contained in the CARES Act and in various executive orders issued by governors.

