Las Vegas School Bus Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely

A Clark County School District school bus caught fire on the Las Vegas Beltway on Monday afternoon, reported KTNV News.

According to state police, the bus was traveling westbound on the Interstate 215 Beltway at approximately 12:30 p.m., when it caught fire reportedly due to a mechanical issue.

No injuries were reported. The only person on board at the time was the bus driver, who was able to exit safely.

It was the first day of school for Clark County School District. Before the bus caught on fire, the driver reportedly had pulled the vehicle to the right shoulder.

Fuel leaked into the roadway, necessitating the closure of the freeway for clean up. According to state police, the closure lasted approximately two hours.

