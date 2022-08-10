Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsLas Vegas School Bus Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely
Wire Reports

Las Vegas School Bus Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A Clark County School District school bus caught fire on the Las Vegas Beltway on Monday afternoon, reported KTNV News.

According to state police, the bus was traveling westbound on the Interstate 215 Beltway at approximately 12:30 p.m., when it caught fire reportedly due to a mechanical issue.

No injuries were reported. The only person on board at the time was the bus driver, who was able to exit safely.

It was the first day of school for Clark County School District. Before the bus caught on fire, the driver reportedly had pulled the vehicle to the right shoulder.

Fuel leaked into the roadway, necessitating the closure of the freeway for clean up. According to state police, the closure lasted approximately two hours.

Related: Las Vegas School District Gives Overview of Security Improvements Ahead of New School Year
Related: New Jersey School Buses Catch Fire After Powerline Falls
Related: Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries
Related: Advanced Warning of Electric School Bus Fires Key to Prompt Evacuation

Previous articleGeorgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
Next articleOntario Closes Loophole on School Bus Eight-Way Lights with New Regulation

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?
49 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.