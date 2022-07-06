Wednesday, July 6, 2022
New Jersey School Buses Catch Fire After Powerline Falls

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

On Tuesday evening, several school buses caught fire after a live power line fell on top of one, reported Tap News

According to Bridgewater police, the power line fell on top of a parked school bus, causing it to catch fire. Several other buses that were parked nearby also were engulfed in flames.

Bridgewater Township Police Captain John Mitzak said there is an ongoing investigation into why the line fell, as it was not due to a crash. There were no reported injuries.

