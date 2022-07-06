New Jersey School Buses Catch Fire After Powerline Falls

On Tuesday evening, several school buses caught fire after a live power line fell on top of one, reported Tap News

According to Bridgewater police, the power line fell on top of a parked school bus, causing it to catch fire. Several other buses that were parked nearby also were engulfed in flames.

Bridgewater Township Police Captain John Mitzak said there is an ongoing investigation into why the line fell, as it was not due to a crash. There were no reported injuries.

Related: Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries

Related: Advanced Warning of Electric School Bus Fires Key to Prompt Evacuation

Related: Update: Cause of New Hampshire School Bus Terminal Fire Under Investigation

Related: Maine School Bus Fire Likely Caused By Mechanical Issue