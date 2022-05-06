Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries

A school bus’s engine caught fire in Palm Bay Florida, no injuries were reported.

According to an article by Click Orlando, the quick actions of the Brevard Public Schools bus driver Janet O’Connell helped save approximately 40 students from Imagine Charter School in West Melbourne during the incident on May 3.

The principal of the school, Brian DeGonzague, said O’Connell quickly pulled over and started getting the children off the bus.

Lori Chase, who lived near where the bus stopped, recorded a video of the first flames after O’Connell and the students evacuated.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Tillberg Street near the intersection of Emerson Drive.

According to another news article by Florida Today, the fire, which gutted the engine compartment, was quickly put out by the firefighters.

Police said the fire reportedly started in the motor, but thankfully everybody was evacuated.

