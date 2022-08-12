Maine Bus Driver Stalks 8-year-old, Installs GPS on Parent’s Cars

A Maine school bus driver is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old student on his bus and following the boy’s parents with magnetic GPS trackers placed on their cars in New Hampshire, reported Miami Herald News.

The driver known as Michael Chick is also reportedly accused of telling the boy that “the team” would kidnap and torture him as well as hurt his family, if he did not obey Chick’s demands including sending photos of himself.

According to court documents, the parents reported the driver gave the boy and his babysitter gifts like candy and delivered them letters to their home saying he missed the children.

The 39-year-old driver now faces interstate stalking charges after admitting to investigators he threatened the Greenland Central School student that he transported.

Chick appeared in court on Aug. 8, and he was ordered to be detained until Aug. 18.

On July 2, the parents arrived at the Greenland police station to report they had found two Tracfone cell phones hidden in a lunchbox in their child’s closet. The boy confessed that Chick had called him over to his bus and gave him the phones.

According to investigators, police obtained and reviewed video and audio of conversations between Chick and the boy on the bus between May and June.

Police said the Chick his heard telling the boy he paid $1,000 to “The Team” to hold them off from hurting him. Then, he reportedly proceeded to give the boy a cell phone.

Investigators found more notes and instructions at Chick’s home, asking the boy to take pictures and videos of himself. Additionally, officials found threatening digital notes.

Furthermore, Chick reportedly confessed to have given the boy three different phones, showed him the digital note, tracked down his parents, and visited their home around 10 times at night.

According to the school district Superintendent Stephen Zadravec, Chick was employed by First Student. However, he now faces federal charges and no longer works for the bus company.

Related: California Student Molested for Months by School Bus Driver Awarded $10 Million

Related: Delaware Bus Driver Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

Related: Maine School Bus Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

Related: Washington Bus Drivers Assist Stranded Amtrak Passengers