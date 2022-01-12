Washington Bus Drivers Assist Stranded Amtrak Passengers

Three Wenatchee School District bus drivers came to the rescue of nearly 150 stranded Amtrak passengers and crew on Jan. 6, reported Yakima Herald News.

Approximately 145 passengers and crew members were reportedly on board a Chicago-to-Seattle train that stopped in Wenatchee that evening after record-breaking snow kept it from crossing the Cascade Mountains.

Jenn Sea, Wenatchee’s transportation director, arrived at the district’s bus barn to prepare the buses with the help of three divers that reportedly lived close by, Rick Pepin, Don Talbot and Todd Davidson.

By the time Sea and the drivers arrived at the district’s bus barn, Kory Blakenship, the district’s lead mechanic had the buses pulled out and prepped.

According to the article, Davidson said the snow remained somewhat of an obstacle despite plowed streets. The first bus left for Columbia Bus Station at 8:45 p.m. and by 9:20 p.m. all passengers and crew had left the station for nearby hotels.

The three drivers reportedly worked to find streets wide enough to drive and the passengers appreciated the effort.

