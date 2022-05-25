Delaware Bus Driver Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

A St. Mary Magdalen School student alerted the authorities on Tuesday of a school bus driver who was taking upskirt photos of female student passengers, reported 6ABC News.

The Delaware County bus driver is reportedly now under investigation for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures with his cellphone.

Police stated via the article that the bus driver, who has not been identified at this writing, allegedly took upskirt photos of not one but several young female students.

The driver is reportedly no longer employed by the school. The Marple Newtown School District and the police continue to investigate this case.

